"Nyathi Family" Tie The Knot In Lavish Ceremony

The wedding ceremony was presided over by Reverend Tafadzwa Chikondo of Christ Alive Gospel Ministries.

Gilbert expressed his gratitude to everyone who played a role in planning the event. He said:

I am humbled by all the support I got for this dream to become a reality. It wasn’t easy to be where we are today but through love and resilience, we are enjoying the fruits of our union.

His wife, Joyce, urged women to be patient in marriage. She added:

Marriage should not be based on money or wealth but on the love you share.

The wedding reception was attended by several local socialites who congratulated and celebrated the Nyathi’s wedding.

The couple’s manager, Barnabas Marambire, urged young people to avoid abusing drugs and focus on building resilient homes and families.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment