"Nyathi Family" Tie The Knot In Lavish Ceremony

12 minutes agoMon, 30 Dec 2024 07:52:00 GMT
"Nyathi Family" Tie The Knot In Lavish Ceremony

Popular socialite couple Gilbert Nyamanhindi and Joyce Manyara, known in social media circles as the Nyathi Family, tied the knot at a colourful event held in Hatfield, Harare, on Sunday.

May be an image of 4 people and wedding

The young content creators, who were schoolmates and often share their real-life experiences on social media, celebrated their union in the presence of friends and family.

May be an image of 4 people, wedding and text

The wedding ceremony was presided over by Reverend Tafadzwa Chikondo of Christ Alive Gospel Ministries.

May be an image of 7 people and wedding

Gilbert expressed his gratitude to everyone who played a role in planning the event. He said:

I am humbled by all the support I got for this dream to become a reality. It wasn’t easy to be where we are today but through love and resilience, we are enjoying the fruits of our union.

His wife, Joyce, urged women to be patient in marriage. She added:

Marriage should not be based on money or wealth but on the love you share.

The wedding reception was attended by several local socialites who congratulated and celebrated the Nyathi’s wedding.

May be an image of 3 people and wedding

The couple’s manager, Barnabas Marambire, urged young people to avoid abusing drugs and focus on building resilient homes and families.

