Zimbabwe's Tobacco Industry On Track For Record Harvest - TIMB
The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) says the country is on target to reach 300 million kilogrammes of tobacco as harvesting and curing of the 2024/2025 irrigated tobacco crop commences.
TIMB statistics have indicated that farmers have surpassed last year’s harvest, and more can be planted under rain-fed agriculture if the government extends the planting period for farmers.
Speaking to ZBC News, TIMB board chair, Patrick Devenish pleaded with the government to extend the planting period to allow farmers who are yet to plant to do so. Said Devenish:
From our assessment, we produced a good crop, though under difficult conditions at first. We are confident that we can achieve the 300 million kilos.
Our plea is to the Minister of Agriculture to extend the planting period to allow farmers who have yet to plant to do so.
Steward Rickards, a farmer with 140 hectares of tobacco, has started harvesting and curing his irrigated crop in readiness for the open floors. Said Rickards:
We faced water challenges during planting, but now, with the return of the rains, we are good to produce the best crop. We are harvesting almost one hectare every day. As you can see, curing is in progress. We are confident that we will hit this year’s target.
More: Pindula News