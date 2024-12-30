Zimbabwe's Tobacco Industry On Track For Record Harvest - TIMB

11 minutes ago Mon, 30 Dec 2024 04:52:00 GMT

The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) says the country is on target to reach 300 million kilogrammes of tobacco as harvesting and curing of the 2024/2025 irrigated tobacco crop commences.

TIMB statistics have indicated that farmers have surpassed last year’s harvest, and more can be planted under rain-fed agriculture if the government extends the planting period for farmers.

Speaking to ZBC News, TIMB board chair, Patrick Devenish pleaded with the government to extend the planting period to allow farmers who are yet to plant to do so. Said Devenish:

