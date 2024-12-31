Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeGeneral

Armed Police And ZIMRA Officials Raid Dulibadzimu Bus Terminus

6 minutes agoTue, 31 Dec 2024 04:56:40 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Armed Police And ZIMRA Officials Raid Dulibadzimu Bus Terminus

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) officials, accompanied by armed police, raided Dulibadzimu Bus Terminus on Monday and seized millions of dollars worth of goods deemed smuggled.

As reported by NewsDay, the goods were transported to the State Warehouse on multiple trips. Cross-border traders, mainly women, were affected as hired labourers cleared the terminus.

Many people, including travellers and residents, watched as the goods were seized. One woman, whose clothes were confiscated, expressed her distress. She said:

They have taken all my savings, all I have worked for this year. We have no jobs, we strive to send children to school.  We have been hit hard.

Some travellers snatched their goods from a ZIMRA truck at the long-distance bus rank and fled. Police Support Unit officers chased them but apprehended only a few people.

Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe

WhatsApp: +263715068543

By sunset, the bus terminus resembled a barracks due to the heavy presence of armed police, as dejected travellers dispersed in fear.

An official in plain clothes was overheard saying those whose goods were seized should pay the required duty before collecting their items.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Dulibadzimu Bus Terminus

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback