Armed Police And ZIMRA Officials Raid Dulibadzimu Bus Terminus

They have taken all my savings, all I have worked for this year. We have no jobs, we strive to send children to school. We have been hit hard.

Some travellers snatched their goods from a ZIMRA truck at the long-distance bus rank and fled. Police Support Unit officers chased them but apprehended only a few people.

By sunset, the bus terminus resembled a barracks due to the heavy presence of armed police, as dejected travellers dispersed in fear.

An official in plain clothes was overheard saying those whose goods were seized should pay the required duty before collecting their items.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment