Armed Police And ZIMRA Officials Raid Dulibadzimu Bus Terminus
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) officials, accompanied by armed police, raided Dulibadzimu Bus Terminus on Monday and seized millions of dollars worth of goods deemed smuggled.
As reported by NewsDay, the goods were transported to the State Warehouse on multiple trips. Cross-border traders, mainly women, were affected as hired labourers cleared the terminus.
Many people, including travellers and residents, watched as the goods were seized. One woman, whose clothes were confiscated, expressed her distress. She said:
They have taken all my savings, all I have worked for this year. We have no jobs, we strive to send children to school. We have been hit hard.
Some travellers snatched their goods from a ZIMRA truck at the long-distance bus rank and fled. Police Support Unit officers chased them but apprehended only a few people.
By sunset, the bus terminus resembled a barracks due to the heavy presence of armed police, as dejected travellers dispersed in fear.
An official in plain clothes was overheard saying those whose goods were seized should pay the required duty before collecting their items.
More: Pindula News