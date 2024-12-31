ZRP Calls For Safe And Responsible New Year Celebrations
Police have urged members of the public to celebrate the New Year responsibly to ensure the safety of all Zimbabweans and visitors.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Tuesday said police officers will be deployed at all public places, including shopping centres, residential areas, industrial areas, and Central Business Districts, to maintain law and order.
Commissioner Nyathi also said individuals and institutions intending to use fireworks or firecrackers should observe the country’s laws and notify local authorities and the police to ensure public safety and security. Read Nyathi’s statement below:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police reminds the public that as the country celebrates and ushers in the New Year (2025) tonight, deployments will be made at all public places, which include shopping centres, residential, industrial areas and Central Business Districts to maintain law and order.
The public should therefore celebrate the New Year in a responsible manner which contributes towards the safety of all Zimbabweans and visitors.
Individuals and institutions who intend to use fireworks or firecrackers should observe the country’s laws and notify the local authorities and Police to ensure the safety and security of the public. The safety of children should also be prioritized as the nation welcomes the year 2025.
In the same vein, those who will take to the streets and turn bins or other objects upside down or skid vehicles and engage in acts of violence while damaging infrastructure will be arrested.
The public should feel free to report anyone engaging in acts of disturbance to the Police on the listed telephone numbers:
- Harare Toll Free 911 or 112
- Harare Operations (0242) 748836 or 777651.
- Bulawayo Toll Free 112, 999
- Bulawayo Operations (0292) 273547or 883930
- National Complaints Desk (0242) 703631
- Police General Headquarters WhatsApp 0712 800 197
The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes Zimbabweans and visitors a peaceful and prosperous 2025.
More: Pindula News