ZRP Calls For Safe And Responsible New Year Celebrations

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reminds the public that as the country celebrates and ushers in the New Year (2025) tonight, deployments will be made at all public places, which include shopping centres, residential, industrial areas and Central Business Districts to maintain law and order.

The public should therefore celebrate the New Year in a responsible manner which contributes towards the safety of all Zimbabweans and visitors.

Individuals and institutions who intend to use fireworks or firecrackers should observe the country’s laws and notify the local authorities and Police to ensure the safety and security of the public. The safety of children should also be prioritized as the nation welcomes the year 2025.

In the same vein, those who will take to the streets and turn bins or other objects upside down or skid vehicles and engage in acts of violence while damaging infrastructure will be arrested.

The public should feel free to report anyone engaging in acts of disturbance to the Police on the listed telephone numbers:

Harare Toll Free 911 or 112

Harare Operations (0242) 748836 or 777651.

Bulawayo Toll Free 112, 999

Bulawayo Operations (0292) 273547or 883930

National Complaints Desk (0242) 703631

Police General Headquarters WhatsApp 0712 800 197

The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes Zimbabweans and visitors a peaceful and prosperous 2025.