ZRP Probes Disciplinary Camps

8 minutes ago Tue, 31 Dec 2024 08:14:21 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has initiated an investigation into the emergence of “disciplinary camps” across the country.

These camps are designed to address behavioural issues among young people, aiming to change their mindset and help them overcome risky behaviours such as disrespecting parents and teachers, bad attitudes, bullying, drug use, and other forms of indiscipline.

Participants often include teenagers facing challenges like drug use, theft, running away from home, and early engagement in sexual activities.

