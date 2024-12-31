ZRP Probes Disciplinary Camps
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has initiated an investigation into the emergence of “disciplinary camps” across the country.
These camps are designed to address behavioural issues among young people, aiming to change their mindset and help them overcome risky behaviours such as disrespecting parents and teachers, bad attitudes, bullying, drug use, and other forms of indiscipline.
Participants often include teenagers facing challenges like drug use, theft, running away from home, and early engagement in sexual activities.
In an interview with NewsDay, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they would follow up on concerns raised by citizens, particularly regarding one camp called The Matrix, run by Tafadzwa Chidawa.
The investigation was prompted by complaints from concerned members of the public. Said Nyathi:
We need our police officers to go on the ground and find out the status of this thing which we are referring to, checking for things like, is it registered? Who is running it? So definitely, we need officers to go on the ground.
We need to check and ensure that the law takes its course on illegal activities, if any.
The country has laws to be observed that’s why I’m saying we need to check and find out if this Matrix is registered and operating in terms of the country’s laws.
The disciplinary programme has received mixed reactions, with the majority praising it. In Zimbabwe, disciplining wayward juveniles has become a challenge for parents and guardians, as they are often arrested and jailed for physical abuse.
More: Pindula News