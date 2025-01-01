Zimbabwe Government Clarifies Retirement Age Extension For Uniformed Forces, Civil Servants

Ziyambi explained that without this adjustment, either pensions would need to be reduced or the working population would have to support a larger number of older individuals.

He pointed out that advancements in technology and medicine have contributed to longer life spans, and many jobs do not require extensive physical labour. He stated:

Why waste productivity and experience? Instead, we must tap into that. We must harness experience to ensure efficiency. We started with the judges to say those capable must serve on the bench to harness experience in justice delivery.

The retirement age for judges was adjusted to 70, with the option to serve until 75 for those who are mentally and physically fit.

Ziyambi addressed concerns from young people about employment opportunities, reassuring them that the job market would eventually adapt to these changes, as older workers will retire over time.

According to Statutory Instrument 198 of 2024, the retirement age for civil servants has been raised from 65 to 70.

Regular soldiers can now retire at 55, an increase from 50, with options to extend their service to 60 and even 65.

Additionally, commissioned officers in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces can now retire at 65, with the possibility to serve until 70.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment