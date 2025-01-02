Haulage Truck Trailer Strikes Mother And Son At Kwekwe Roundabout
A male juvenile tragically lost his life, and his mother sustained injuries after being struck by the trailer of a haulage truck at a roundabout in Kwekwe on New Year’s Eve.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the victims were standing on the traffic roundabout island when they were struck. Police said:
Police in Kwekwe are investigating a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident which occurred at a roundabout at the 213-kilometre peg along Harare–Bulawayo Road on 31/12/24.Feedback
A male juvenile was killed while his mother was injured after being run over by the trailer of a haulage truck which was circling the roundabout.
The victims were standing in the traffic roundabout island when the incident occurred.
In another tragic road traffic accident, a yet-to-be-identified man lost his life after being struck by an unknown motorist who fled the scene along Harare-Bulawayo Road, near the National Sports Stadium in Harare.
The accident occurred on New Year’s Eve at approximately 9:30 PM. The victim’s body was transported to Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.
The police are urging anyone with information to come forward and report to the nearest police station.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals