Haulage Truck Trailer Strikes Mother And Son At Kwekwe Roundabout

A male juvenile was killed while his mother was injured after being run over by the trailer of a haulage truck which was circling the roundabout.

The victims were standing in the traffic roundabout island when the incident occurred.

In another tragic road traffic accident, a yet-to-be-identified man lost his life after being struck by an unknown motorist who fled the scene along Harare-Bulawayo Road, near the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The accident occurred on New Year’s Eve at approximately 9:30 PM. The victim’s body was transported to Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

The police are urging anyone with information to come forward and report to the nearest police station.

More: Pindula News

