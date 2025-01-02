Khama Billiat Joins Scottland FC On Free Transfer

The club was controversially declared the 2024 Northern Region Soccer League (NRSL) champion and was presented with the trophy before the resolution of a court case which was eventually resolved in their favour.

Shortly after being crowned champions, Sakupwanya presented the trophy to President Mnangagwa.

The club’s sponsorship comes from several sources, including Betterbrands, a company owned by Sakupwanya; Sakunda Holdings, owned by Kuda Tagwirei; IMC Communications, linked to Wicknell Chivayo; and Ecobank.

Meanwhile, Billiat, who joined Yadah in February 2024, spent over six months without a club after parting ways with South African giants Kaizer Chiefs in June 2023.

The winger’s arrival at Yadah marked his second dalliance with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after a 15-year career in South Africa.

During his second stint in Zimbabwe’s top flight, Billiat had an impressive season, netting 13 goals in the 2024 campaign.

He finished the season as one of the league’s top scorers, placed second on the goal-scoring chart, just four goals behind Golden Boot winner Lynoth Chikuhwa of Highlanders.

In addition to his goal-scoring feats, Billiat also recorded 11 assists, bringing his total direct goal contributions to 24.

His consistent and standout performances throughout the season earned him a well-deserved spot among the 2024 PSL Soccer Stars of the Year.

More: Pindula News

