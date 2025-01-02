Passion Java's False Prophecy About Paul Mwazha Exposed

6 minutes ago Thu, 02 Jan 2025 07:07:07 GMT

Controversial self-styled prophet Passion Java’s false prophecy has been exposed after he predicted that Paul Mwazha, the 106-year-old founder of the African Apostolic Church, would not see the year 2025.

Mwazha, also known as “Mutumwa,” entered the New Year alive despite Java’s prophecy.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, on November 1, 2024, Java claimed he had envisioned Mwazha’s departure before the end of the year and urged churchgoers to pray for peace and unity within the church. Java was quoted as having said:

