Passion Java's False Prophecy About Paul Mwazha Exposed
Controversial self-styled prophet Passion Java’s false prophecy has been exposed after he predicted that Paul Mwazha, the 106-year-old founder of the African Apostolic Church, would not see the year 2025.
Mwazha, also known as “Mutumwa,” entered the New Year alive despite Java’s prophecy.
According to NewZimbabwe.com, on November 1, 2024, Java claimed he had envisioned Mwazha’s departure before the end of the year and urged churchgoers to pray for peace and unity within the church. Java was quoted as having said:
As the year draws to a close, I saw the departure of Paul Mwazha, going to be with the Lord.
To the church in Zimbabwe, I urge you to pray fervently for peace and unity within the walls of his congregation.
For I have seen a vision of discord and division among the top leadership, threatening to fracture the church. Succession disputes shall arise.
Pray for wisdom and guidance, love, forgiveness, and unity to prevail, that the church may continue to stand.
As the year 2024 came to a close and 2025 begins, Mwazha, though frail, remains alive.
The centenarian’s last public appearance was during his 106th birthday celebration.
More: Pindula News