Rabbit Meat Consumption In Zimbabwe Surges
The Zimbabwe Commercial Rabbit Breeders Association (ZICORBA) has said the consumption of rabbit meat in the country continues to rise, with monthly consumption now estimated to exceed 10 tonnes.
In his New Year’s message, ZICORBA president Regis Nyamakanga outlined the rabbit industry’s ambitious target to uplift the livelihoods of 1.8 million households over the next five years.
This initiative aims to create jobs, particularly for youth and women in rural, urban, and peri-urban areas. Said Nyamakanga:
The demand for rabbit meat—rated as the healthiest white meat—continues to surge, with monthly consumption now estimated upwards of 10 tonnes.
To address this growing appetite, ZICORBA and its partners will implement innovative measures such as contract growing schemes, accessible loan facilities for farmers, and rabbit production programs in schools and colleges.
The ZIRCOBA president said Zimbabwe has also taken the lead in value-addition, with products such as rabbit burgers, pies, samoosas, polony, sausages, and biltong gaining popularity in local markets. He added:
At the same time, ZIRCOBA is exploring collaborations with insurance providers to safeguard rabbit farmers from potential risks and with experts to develop local vaccines to mitigate disease challenges.
Nyamakanga also said the association plans to introduce a Rabbit Expo, a platform where farmers from Zimbabwe and neighbouring countries can showcase their breeds and exchange knowledge.
ZICORBA estimates that there are about 15,000 rabbit farmers, and the industry has the potential to grow from its current US$2.5 million valuation to a US$25 million enterprise in the short to medium term, and US$100 million in the long term.
