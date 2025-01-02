Rabbit Meat Consumption In Zimbabwe Surges

2 days ago Thu, 02 Jan 2025 07:35:04 GMT

The Zimbabwe Commercial Rabbit Breeders Association (ZICORBA) has said the consumption of rabbit meat in the country continues to rise, with monthly consumption now estimated to exceed 10 tonnes.

In his New Year’s message, ZICORBA president Regis Nyamakanga outlined the rabbit industry’s ambitious target to uplift the livelihoods of 1.8 million households over the next five years.

This initiative aims to create jobs, particularly for youth and women in rural, urban, and peri-urban areas. Said Nyamakanga:

