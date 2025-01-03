Chivayo Gifts US$5,000 To Woman Overlooked In Victoria Falls Cash Giveaway

8 minutes ago Fri, 03 Jan 2025 05:24:51 GMT

Socialite Wicknell Chivayo has generously gifted US$5,000 to a woman who was part of a crowd seeking the US$100 notes he was distributing to airport staff at Victoria Falls International Airport on Christmas Day.

While boarding his private jet to Harare alongside his partner, Lucy Muteke, Chivayo said that he was deeply touched by the airport staff who chose to work during the holiday, sacrificing precious time with their families.

As a throng of airport employees and travellers jostled for cash, one woman clad in a pink top and blue jeans was left out despite her heartfelt pleas for a US$100 note. Chivayo later shared his experience on social media:

