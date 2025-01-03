Chivayo Gifts US$5,000 To Woman Overlooked In Victoria Falls Cash Giveaway
Socialite Wicknell Chivayo has generously gifted US$5,000 to a woman who was part of a crowd seeking the US$100 notes he was distributing to airport staff at Victoria Falls International Airport on Christmas Day.
While boarding his private jet to Harare alongside his partner, Lucy Muteke, Chivayo said that he was deeply touched by the airport staff who chose to work during the holiday, sacrificing precious time with their families.
As a throng of airport employees and travellers jostled for cash, one woman clad in a pink top and blue jeans was left out despite her heartfelt pleas for a US$100 note. Chivayo later shared his experience on social media:
Out of gratitude and compassion, I decided to bless the STAFF wearing green reflective vests with USD100 each as a small token of appreciation.
Unfortunately, this kind gesture was MISUNDERSTOOD, and other non-staff members, including the woman in question, began to join in, leading to the regrettable incident.
In the video, one of the women mistakenly received USD100 before I realized the group included non-airport employees.
When I stopped giving out the money, the woman in the pink top and blue jeans was unfortunately left out, despite making frantic requests to also get the USD.
This incident has REGRETTABLY subjected her to ONLINE RIDICULE and DEROGATORY comments.
Chivayo said that, although he doesn’t know the woman personally, he felt it was important to apologize to her for “the public embarrassment she has endured, as well as to her family and husband if she is married.” He added:
I understand her actions. I would have done exactly the same thing if I saw a MILLIONAIRE giving money in that context. This woman simply decided to seize the OPPORTUNITY out of hope and necessity.
To this woman, I want you to know that in life, what may seem like a moment of HUMILIATION can become a point of BREAKTHROUGH and certain trials often lead to triumphs and greater opportunities.
As a small gesture of my goodwill and token of apology for the unfortunate incident, please URGENTLY contact my lawyer, Mr. SIKHUMBUZO MPOFU of Munangate & Associates and collect USD5000 cash for the reputational damage this incident has caused.
