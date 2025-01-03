Dynamos Legend Richard "Mdara Nyoka" Chihoro Dies At 68

Chihoro’s last position at the club was Director of Football before he parted ways with Dynamos in 2024. The statement from Dynamos reads:

As Dynamos Football Club, we have been plunged into mourning following the untimely death of our Director of Football Mr Richard Chihoro late last night.

The demise of Mr Chihoro is difficult to accept and it will take long for the entire Dynamos FC family to accept. Death is a cruel thief, who leaves in his stealthily trail, unbearable pain and solitude.

We pray that the Chihoro family will draw solace from the fact that Mdara Nyoka was a larger-than-life -character, who always dedicated his all to the blue and white cause.

From his early days as a slippery winger which earned him the moniker Nyoka, Mr Chihoro ably represented the blue and white jersey.

Thereafter, Nyoka dedicated his life to the Club firstly as an Assistant Coach before moving to the role of Team Manager.

It is undoubtedly in this portfolio that Mr Chihoro thrived as he became the glue that held everything together at this great Club.

After diligently serving in this capacity, Mr Chihoro was then elevated to his current role to lead the Club’s football philosophy from the First Team, Women’s Team, Development side and the Junior Teams.

Till we meet again, our beloved Nyoka. May your dearest soul rest in eternal peace and bliss.