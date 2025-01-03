Farmers Urged To Complete Planting Amid Short Growing Season Concerns
The Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) has urged farmers to complete their planting as the risk of a short growing season increases.
This advisory follows a statement from the Meteorological Services Department (MSD), which indicated that the current wet spell is expected to last until the middle of this month.
In an interview with The Herald, ARDAS Chief Director Leonard Munamati said time is running out for farmers who have not yet planted their crops. Said Munamati:
Areas have received rainfall during the festive season, and we are quite excited because most areas received heavy rainfall.
Farmers who have planted are now expecting germination and looking forward to improved rains.
Most crops are currently in the vegetative stage, allowing for fertiliser application. We encourage split applications to enhance crop conditions.
Time is running out, and we want our farmers to plant on time.
Agritex Deputy Director Rutendo Nhongonhema urged farmers to embrace effective agronomic practices to enhance germination and accelerate crop growth. She said:
We should come early with our top dressing and subsequent top dressing should be frequent with a small amount of top dressing being applied so that we give our crop a comparative advantage and it grows fast to cater for the heat units.
She encouraged farmers to monitor for pests, particularly the fall armyworm, which is most prevalent from December to January, and recommended conducting checks at least twice a week. Added Nhongonhema:
Up to 50 percent losses can be incurred if weeds are not managed properly. Farmers are encouraged to implement an integrated weed management plan.
This includes chemical, physical, and biological control. During incessant rains, it may be difficult to use chemical control, so we advise methods like slashing, hand-pulling, or using hoes.
