Farmers Urged To Complete Planting Amid Short Growing Season Concerns

6 minutes ago Fri, 03 Jan 2025 06:07:35 GMT

The Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) has urged farmers to complete their planting as the risk of a short growing season increases.

This advisory follows a statement from the Meteorological Services Department (MSD), which indicated that the current wet spell is expected to last until the middle of this month.

In an interview with The Herald, ARDAS Chief Director Leonard Munamati said time is running out for farmers who have not yet planted their crops. Said Munamati:

