ZRP Denies Claims Of Godwin Matanga's Return To Work Despite Retirement

Reports suggested that Matanga asserted he had not received any formal dismissal letter and had only learned of his retirement through social media.

The situation reportedly escalated when the ZRP’s elite Police Support Unit, Romeo Troop, was placed on standby to intervene should Matanga’s presence at the office continue.

In response to these claims, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, spokesperson for the ZRP, issued a statement on Thursday evening, firmly refuting the allegations.

He asserted that the new Commissioner-General, Stephen Mutamba, has assumed full command of the police force. Commissioner Nyathi’s statement reads:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses social media postings attributed to COZWA and other sites alleging that Retired Commissioner-General of Police Tandabantu Godwin Matanga reported to his office today in police uniform claiming that he was not served with a letter of dismissal. The post is totally false and should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves. The new Commissioner-General of Police Stephen Mutamba has effectively taken the full command of the Zimbabwe Republic Police in its entirety with no hurdles. Contrary to the allegations, there is no Support Unit, Romeo Troop on standby. The Zimbabwe Republic Police cautions individuals and groups trying to sow discord in the organization that decisive criminal action will be taken for the law to take its course.

