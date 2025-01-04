Alec Mudimu Retires From International Football

Mudimu also captained the national team during the preliminary round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Somalia.

However, his last appearance in a Warriors squad was three years ago at the 2022 AFCON, and he has not received any call-ups since then, including under new coach Michael Nees.

In a heartfelt statement posted on Instagram, the 29-year-old confirmed his decision to retire from international football. He wrote:

As I sit down to write this letter, I find myself overwhelmed with a mix of emotions. After countless years of dedicated service, the time has come for me to say goodbye to a place that has been more than just a workplace—it has and will always be my home, where my heart lays in deep awe. Reflecting on my journey here, I am filled with gratitude. The experiences I have shared with my brothers, the challenges we have faced together, and the triumphs we have celebrated will forever hold a cherished place in my heart. Each moment spent here has shaped me not just professionally, but personally as well. I have learned, grown, and been inspired by the incredible individuals I have had the privilege to work alongside. The fans have been nothing short of extraordinary, the most important and amazing part of my journey. I have felt everything deeply in my heart. Win or lose, the love never failed, and I can’t thank you all enough for the love I received. There isn’t a single person I don’t appreciate for what you have all done for me. My love for you all will last forever. Thank you all.

