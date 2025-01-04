Alec Mudimu Retires From International Football
Warriors defender Alec Mudimu has officially announced his retirement from international football.
Mudimu made his debut for the Warriors under coach Sunday Chidzambwa in 2018 during an invitational four-nation tournament in Zambia.
Over the years, he went on to play in two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments and participated in the COSAFA Cup, where he was part of the team that won the trophy.
Mudimu also captained the national team during the preliminary round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Somalia.
However, his last appearance in a Warriors squad was three years ago at the 2022 AFCON, and he has not received any call-ups since then, including under new coach Michael Nees.
In a heartfelt statement posted on Instagram, the 29-year-old confirmed his decision to retire from international football. He wrote:
As I sit down to write this letter, I find myself overwhelmed with a mix of emotions. After countless years of dedicated service, the time has come for me to say goodbye to a place that has been more than just a workplace—it has and will always be my home, where my heart lays in deep awe.
Reflecting on my journey here, I am filled with gratitude. The experiences I have shared with my brothers, the challenges we have faced together, and the triumphs we have celebrated will forever hold a cherished place in my heart. Each moment spent here has shaped me not just professionally, but personally as well. I have learned, grown, and been inspired by the incredible individuals I have had the privilege to work alongside.
The fans have been nothing short of extraordinary, the most important and amazing part of my journey. I have felt everything deeply in my heart. Win or lose, the love never failed, and I can’t thank you all enough for the love I received. There isn’t a single person I don’t appreciate for what you have all done for me. My love for you all will last forever. Thank you all.
