Former Highlanders CEO Ronald Moyo Joins Scottland FC

6 minutes agoSat, 04 Jan 2025 08:24:29 GMT
Premier Soccer League newcomers Scottland FC have announced the appointment of Ronald Moyo as their new Chief Executive Officer.

In a statement, the Mabvuku-based club said Moyo brings extensive experience in football administration, which aligns with their commitment to meeting club licensing requirements. The club said:

Scottland FC is pleased to announce the appointment of Ronald Moyo as Chief Executive Officer. Mr Moyo brings extensive experience in football administration, aligning with our commitment to fulfilling club licensing requirements.

We welcome Ronald and look forward to his leadership in driving our vision for success on and off the pitch.

Moyo, a former journalist with Southern Eye, joined Highlanders Football Club as the Communications and Media Officer.

In October 2021, Moyo was appointed as the acting CEO after Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube took a leave from the position. The following year, he was appointed the substantive CEO.

He made history by becoming the youngest person to hold the position at Highlanders. His tenure as CEO ended in March 2024 when he chose not to renew his contract.

