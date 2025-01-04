Former Highlanders CEO Ronald Moyo Joins Scottland FC

We welcome Ronald and look forward to his leadership in driving our vision for success on and off the pitch.

Moyo, a former journalist with Southern Eye, joined Highlanders Football Club as the Communications and Media Officer.

In October 2021, Moyo was appointed as the acting CEO after Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube took a leave from the position. The following year, he was appointed the substantive CEO.

He made history by becoming the youngest person to hold the position at Highlanders. His tenure as CEO ended in March 2024 when he chose not to renew his contract.

