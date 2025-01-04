Matanga Responds To "Clinging To Position" Speculation, Outlines Post-Retirement Plans

11 minutes ago Sat, 04 Jan 2025 10:04:24 GMT

Former Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Tandabantu Godwin Matanga, who retired on December 31, 2024, has dismissed rumours suggesting he attempted to cling to his position due to alleged irregularities in his retirement process.

On December 20, 2024, Martin Rushwaya, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, announced that President Mnangagwa had officially retired Matanga, with his deputy, Stephen Mutamba, set to succeed him as Commissioner-General of the ZRP starting January 1, 2025.

However, on January 2, 2025, social media was abuzz with claims that Matanga reported to work in full police uniform, seemingly contradicting the official announcement of his retirement.

