Matanga Responds To "Clinging To Position" Speculation, Outlines Post-Retirement Plans
Former Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Tandabantu Godwin Matanga, who retired on December 31, 2024, has dismissed rumours suggesting he attempted to cling to his position due to alleged irregularities in his retirement process.
On December 20, 2024, Martin Rushwaya, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, announced that President Mnangagwa had officially retired Matanga, with his deputy, Stephen Mutamba, set to succeed him as Commissioner-General of the ZRP starting January 1, 2025.
However, on January 2, 2025, social media was abuzz with claims that Matanga reported to work in full police uniform, seemingly contradicting the official announcement of his retirement.
Reports indicated that Matanga alleged he had not received any formal dismissal letter and had only learned of his retirement through social media.
The rumours intensified amid claims that the ZRP’s elite Police Support Unit, Romeo Troop, was placed on standby to intervene if Matanga’s presence at the office persisted.
Speaking at a handover and takeover ceremony at the Mkushi Police Academy (formerly Morris Depot) in Harare on January 3, Matanga addressed the rumours, labelling them flawed and premature. He said:
In the same manner may I also take this opportunity to clarify an incorrect position that has been peddled in the media recently pertaining to my retirement.
Ladies and gentlemen, listen carefully. I was properly served by the President of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Dr Mnangagwa at a time when my retirement was due.
Matanga also shared his post-retirement plans, saying, “As I leave the ZRP, let me inform everyone that I will be going into farming, which I benefited from through the government’s land reform programme.”
More: Pindula News