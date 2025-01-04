Mnangagwa Reassigns Cabinet Ministers, Installs New CIO Director General

Rushwaya also confirmed the appointment of Fulton Mangwanya as the Director General in the President’s Department. These reassignments and appointments are effective immediately.

July Moyo, a close ally of Mnangagwa, has been a cabinet minister since 2018 after Mnangagwa became President in 2017, following a military coup.

Moyo returns to the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, a position he previously held from July 2000 to February 2004 under then-President Robert Mugabe.

Edgar Moyo, on the other hand, became a minister in September 2023.

Fulton Mangwanya, currently the head of the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks), replaces Isaac Moyo as Director General.

Mangwanya is not new to the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), having served as Assistant Director before his appointment to ZimParks in 2017. He also previously led the School of Intelligence.

Mnangagwa, whose annual leave began on December 31, 2024, has chosen to remain in the country until he resumes duty in early February.

Acting Chief Secretary George Charamba said during his leave, Mnangagwa will be available for commitments requiring his personal attention, both as State President and as Chairman of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).

