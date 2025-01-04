New ZRP Commissioner-General Vows To Combat Corruption In Police Force
The new Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General, Stephen Mutamba, officially assumed leadership of the police service on Friday at a ceremony held at Mkushi Depot (formerly Morris Depot) in Harare.
Mutamba succeeded Tandabantu Godwin Matanga, who was retired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on December 31, 2024.
In his keynote address, Mutamba pledged to transform the ZRP into a modern and corruption-free police service by leveraging technology to fulfil its constitutional mandate. He said:
I hope to build on the already reinforced pillars to ensure that the Zimbabwe Republic Police indeed becomes a modern police service that leverages technology towards fulfilling its Constitutional mandate.
In doing so, I will equally continue to ride on discipline as the cornerstone of the organisation whilst also expecting all members and officers of the organisation to remain steadfast.
The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe, Minister of State for National Security, Lovemore Matuke, the then Director General of the Central Intelligence Organisation, Isaac Moyo, Commander Zimbabwe National Army Lieutenant General Anselem Sanyatwe, service chiefs and senior Government officials.
More: Pindula News