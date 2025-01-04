New ZRP Commissioner-General Vows To Combat Corruption In Police Force

5 minutes ago Sat, 04 Jan 2025 07:26:12 GMT

The new Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General, Stephen Mutamba, officially assumed leadership of the police service on Friday at a ceremony held at Mkushi Depot (formerly Morris Depot) in Harare.

Mutamba succeeded Tandabantu Godwin Matanga, who was retired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on December 31, 2024.

In his keynote address, Mutamba pledged to transform the ZRP into a modern and corruption-free police service by leveraging technology to fulfil its constitutional mandate. He said:

Feedback