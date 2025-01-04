"Temporary Mbare Market Ready By February 1"
Masimba Holdings, which is constructing the temporary traders’ market at Mbare Musika in Harare, says the project is now 82 per cent complete. Traders are expected to occupy the market by February 1.
During a Harare Provincial Media tour at the Mbare site, Masimba Holdings Chief Executive Fungai Matahwa said the new market will accommodate 5,000 traders. He said:
In terms of progress, we are sitting at 82 percent complete. We will complete it in the third week and officially on February 1 traders will be using the market.Feedback
The market’s opening will provide traders with a secure space while a modern three-story Traders Market is under construction.
The Mbare Traders Market, one of the largest informal trade hubs in the country, suffered a devastating fire on October 8, 2024. The blaze destroyed stalls and wares, impacting around 4,695 traders.
In response, the government declared a state of disaster and launched the “Building Back Better” reconstruction plan.
The new three-story market aims to offer a secure and modern trading environment, accommodating over 10,000 traders.
It will feature improved safety measures and a more organized layout to prevent future disasters.
