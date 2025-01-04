"Temporary Mbare Market Ready By February 1"

The market’s opening will provide traders with a secure space while a modern three-story Traders Market is under construction.

The Mbare Traders Market, one of the largest informal trade hubs in the country, suffered a devastating fire on October 8, 2024. The blaze destroyed stalls and wares, impacting around 4,695 traders.

In response, the government declared a state of disaster and launched the “Building Back Better” reconstruction plan.

The new three-story market aims to offer a secure and modern trading environment, accommodating over 10,000 traders.

It will feature improved safety measures and a more organized layout to prevent future disasters.

More: Pindula News

