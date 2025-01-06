Billiat Refutes US$45,000 Signing Bonus Claims

Ordinarily, I would have ignored the reports, but it creates problems. It puts my life in danger because people will be made to believe that I have such amounts of money, and they (criminals) can target me.

There is no doubt that there is a lot of interest in what is happening at Scottland but at the same time, it is unprofessional to create hype using false information that then puts me at risk over money that I do not have.

It is quite disturbing that someone finds it okay to just come up with a ridiculous figure and run with it on social media without reflecting on what it does, especially to me.

Meanwhile, Scottland is concerned that reports of a US$45,000 sign-on fee for the former Yadah star could disrupt squad morale, particularly among players whose contracts are still being finalised.

There is speculation that Scottland will unveil a star-studded lineup, featuring reigning Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year, Walter Musona, and first runner-up, Lynoth Chikuhwa.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment