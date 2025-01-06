EU Hails Zimbabwe's Landmark Decision On Death Penalty

17 minutes ago Mon, 06 Jan 2025 04:53:15 GMT

The European Union (EU) has welcomed Zimbabwe’s decision to abolish the death penalty. However, the EU has urged Zimbabwe to take a further step by removing the provision that allows for the temporary reintroduction of the death penalty during a state of public emergency.

By eliminating capital punishment, Zimbabwe joins the majority of countries worldwide.

The southern African country had maintained a moratorium on the death penalty since its last execution in 2005. The EU said:

