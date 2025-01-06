EU Hails Zimbabwe's Landmark Decision On Death Penalty
The European Union (EU) has welcomed Zimbabwe’s decision to abolish the death penalty. However, the EU has urged Zimbabwe to take a further step by removing the provision that allows for the temporary reintroduction of the death penalty during a state of public emergency.
By eliminating capital punishment, Zimbabwe joins the majority of countries worldwide.
The southern African country had maintained a moratorium on the death penalty since its last execution in 2005. The EU said:
The death penalty is incompatible with the inalienable right to life and a cruel and inhuman punishment, representing an unacceptable denial of human dignity and integrity.
No compelling evidence exists to show that it serves as a deterrent to crime, while any miscarriages of justice are irreversible.
The EU reaffirmed its strong opposition to the death penalty in all cases and under all circumstances and stressed its commitment to working toward its abolition in the remaining countries where it is still in force.
As of 2024, countries that maintained capital punishment in law and practice included China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United States.
More: Pindula News