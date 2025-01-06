Government Extends Tobacco Seedbed Destruction Deadline

14 minutes ago Mon, 06 Jan 2025 05:24:10 GMT

Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries, and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka announced last week an extension of the deadline for destroying tobacco seedbeds from December 31 to January 15, 2025.

This decision follows delayed rains and a prolonged dry spell, giving growers additional time to transplant their crops.

The Plant Pests and Diseases (Tobacco) Regulations, 1979, mandate that all tobacco seedbeds be destroyed by December 31 to break the life cycle of pests and diseases that could affect tobacco plants.

