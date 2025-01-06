Government Extends Tobacco Seedbed Destruction Deadline
Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries, and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka announced last week an extension of the deadline for destroying tobacco seedbeds from December 31 to January 15, 2025.
This decision follows delayed rains and a prolonged dry spell, giving growers additional time to transplant their crops.
The Plant Pests and Diseases (Tobacco) Regulations, 1979, mandate that all tobacco seedbeds be destroyed by December 31 to break the life cycle of pests and diseases that could affect tobacco plants.
However, many farmers relying on rain-fed dryland tobacco were unable to transplant in time due to erratic rains.
The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) welcomed the decision, stating it ensures that farmers can preserve their investments and benefit from their months of hard work.
Statistics from TIMB indicate that as of December 27, 2024, growers had transplanted 84,661 hectares, surpassing the 82,392 hectares recorded during the same period in 2023.
The number of registered growers has also increased to 126,092, up from 112,904 the previous season.
More: Pindula News