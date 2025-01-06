Harare Traffic Officer Kidnapped By Motorist
A City of Harare municipal traffic police officer was reportedly kidnapped by a motorist attempting to evade arrest on New Year’s Eve.
The officer, 23-year-old Felistas Mutongweza, was abducted by an unidentified driver she had stopped for ferrying passengers using a private vehicle without a council license.
Mutongweza had arrested the motorist, who was driving a Toyota Sienta with registration number AGF 8309, at the corner of Rezende Street and Nelson Mandela Avenue around 10 AM.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson for Harare Province, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case to H-Metro. He said:
Police are investigating a kidnapping case involving a Municipal Traffic Police Officer.
On December 31, 2024, the complainant was on duty with her workmates.
Before the complainant’s colleagues entered the car, the accused person drove away with the complainant and other passengers along Sam Nujoma Street towards Belgravia Shopping Centre.
Along the way, the accused person took the complainant’s cell phone so that she could not communicate with her colleagues.
The accused person stopped at Belgravia Shops, disembarked and pulled the complainant out of the motor vehicle.
Accused person gave the complainant her cell phone and drove off.
Complainant phoned her workmates and they picked her up with their motor vehicle.
More: Pindula News