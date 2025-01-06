Harare Traffic Officer Kidnapped By Motorist

5 minutes ago Mon, 06 Jan 2025 06:55:07 GMT

A City of Harare municipal traffic police officer was reportedly kidnapped by a motorist attempting to evade arrest on New Year’s Eve.

The officer, 23-year-old Felistas Mutongweza, was abducted by an unidentified driver she had stopped for ferrying passengers using a private vehicle without a council license.

Mutongweza had arrested the motorist, who was driving a Toyota Sienta with registration number AGF 8309, at the corner of Rezende Street and Nelson Mandela Avenue around 10 AM.

