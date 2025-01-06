Mnangagwa Hails Uebert Angel As "God’s Mouthpiece"

Your participation in the crossover ceremony with Prophet Uebert Angel is a reflection of the divine favour granted to Zimbabwe in eternity, passed by God himself. A country honoured to host a prophet of such remarkable stature and spiritual calibre that has caused all nations from all continents to gather seeking wisdom from God through his mouthpiece, Prophet Angel. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 This underscores the divine visiting upon our land, this also shows that from eternity past, God’s hand has always been on Zimbabwe… Mnangagwa seized the opportunity to invite foreigners on religious tourism visits to explore local tourist destinations, including Victoria Falls and Mana Pools.

Angel, who serves as Mnangagwa’s Ambassador-At-Large to Europe and the Americas, was featured in a 2023 Al Jazeera investigation that revealed his involvement in a gold-smuggling scheme.

He claimed he could use his diplomatic status to launder money and also revealed that he could facilitate the smuggling of gold and laundering of large sums of money.

Angel also popularised the concept of “Miracle Money,” a belief that through faith and divine intervention, people can receive unexpected financial blessings.

