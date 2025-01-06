Rigging Specialist Killed As Crane Collapses At Trabablas Interchange

6 minutes ago Mon, 06 Jan 2025 19:42:25 GMT

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has extended its condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of a Manzlink (Pvt) Ltd employee who tragically died on Monday, January 6, following the collapse of a crane at the Trabablas (Mbudzi) Interchange.

According to Tefoma Construction (Pvt) Ltd, the unnamed employee died due to a mechanical failure during crane de-erection operations at the project site.

The incident occurred while Manzlink, a rigging specialist firm contracted by Tefoma, was dismantling a static tower crane. Said Tefoma:

