Rigging Specialist Killed As Crane Collapses At Trabablas Interchange
The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has extended its condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of a Manzlink (Pvt) Ltd employee who tragically died on Monday, January 6, following the collapse of a crane at the Trabablas (Mbudzi) Interchange.
According to Tefoma Construction (Pvt) Ltd, the unnamed employee died due to a mechanical failure during crane de-erection operations at the project site.
The incident occurred while Manzlink, a rigging specialist firm contracted by Tefoma, was dismantling a static tower crane. Said Tefoma:
The mechanical failure resulted in the collapse of both the static tower crane and the mobile crane being used for the de-erection process.
The deceased was an employee of Manzlink, the specialist subcontracted company at the site. In cooperation with relevant authorities, a full investigation into the incident is currently underway.
Tefoma has offered its full support and is working closely with Manzlink, the employer, and the deceased’s family during this difficult time.
The Trabablas Interchange project, formerly known as the Mbudzi Interchange, encompasses the construction of 15 bridges: 13 on the interchange itself and two on Amalinda Drive and Harare Drive.
As of November 2024, the project was 85% complete, with 11 of the 15 bridges finished.
