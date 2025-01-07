ED Spokesperson, George Charamba, Refutes Rumours Of Forced Retirement

He also removed Central Intelligence Organisation Director-General Isaac Moyo, appointing former Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority Director-General Fulton Mangwanya in his place.

Mnangagwa also reassigned ministers July Moyo to the Energy Ministry and Edgar Moyo to the Labour and Public Service portfolio.

Following these changes, speculation arose that Charamba had been fired due to rumours of his involvement in ZANU PF factionalism.

One report claimed Charamba had been forcibly retired and was now at his farm after the Mnangagwa family, including his wife Auxillia and sons, convinced the 82-year-old ZANU PF leader to remove him.

However, Charamba took to X on Monday to clarify that he had not been fired and was not on leave. Wrote Charamba:

I am not only holiday, has never been in the last decade or so. Currently I am the Acting Chief Secretary until 10th January when I pass on the acting baton to Reverend Damasane. In view of developments in the Region, I am unlikely to go on leave at all. All it takes is asking, guys. That, in essence, is the pith of news gathering.

