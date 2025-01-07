Simba Bhora has confirmed Ndiraya’s departure and announced the appointment of former Dynamos assistant coach Joel Luphahla as the new head coach. The club said:

Simba Bhora FC and head coach Tonderai Ndiraya have mutually agreed to part ways. The club expresses gratitude towards Ndiraya for the last two seasons, where he presided over 12th and first position finishes. We wish Stanza the very best for the future. Meanwhile, Joel Lupahla is set to take over from Ndiraya as head coach. Lupahla brings a wealth of local football experience to the club, having most recently served as the Dynamos' assistant coach. We appreciate your dedication to the growth of the Simba Bhora brand and will always value your contribution to our success in the 2024 season. Simba Bhora wishes you continued success in your future endeavours.

Striker Tymon Machope, who has been linked with a move to Scottland, was among the players who reported for pre-season on Monday, joining teammates Tinashe Balakasi, Billy Veremu, Isheanesu Mauchi, and goalkeeper Simba Chinani.

Meanwhile, Ndiraya has been appointed as the new head coach at Scottland. The club announced Ndiraya’s appointment on Monday.

