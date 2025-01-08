EMA To Fine Vehicles US$30 For Excessive Exhaust Fumes

When we test the level of vehicle emissions, those found exceeding the limit will be issued a fine and advised to service their vehicle.

To monitor emission levels, EMA is employing an opacimeter, a sophisticated device that measures the smoke density of exhaust gases. Said Mutungamiri:

When we test the level of vehicle emissions, those found exceeding the limit will be issued a fine and advised to service their vehicle. The opacimeters will primarily be used at roadblocks. Vehicles that meet emission standards will not be stopped, while those exceeding the limits will be fined. If we see a car emitting smoke, we will take the registration number. With the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR), we can contact the owner to arrange payment of the fine.

He said EMA will work closely with the police to stop vehicles that produce excessive smoke, which pose a threat to public health and contravene the Environmental Management Act.

Mutungamiri said any person found with a vehicle emitting heavy smoke shall be fined US$30.

