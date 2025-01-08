Genesis Mangombe Departs Scottland With Heartfelt Message
Former Scottland FC head coach Genesis Mangombe has expressed his gratitude to the club’s fans for their “unconditional support” during his short but successful tenure at the Pedzai Sakupwanya-owned club.
Mangombe joined Scottland FC in the middle of the 2024 NRSL season, just hours after departing PSL side Dynamos.
Under his leadership, Scottland FC overcame then-league leaders MWOS FC, clinching the title on the final day of the season and securing promotion to the top flight.
In his farewell message on Tuesday, Mangombe said the club’s fans will always hold a special place in his heart. He wrote:
To the 12th men of Scottland Football Club, thank you so much for the unconditional support you gave me during my tenure at the club in the 2024 season as the head coach.
You sacrificed a lot of your time, energy and resources to attend every match of the club, singing in loud voices which was the best motivation for the team to win the 2024 Northern Region championship into the topflight league.
You welcomed me with open arms since day one, we celebrated together all the wins we had during my tenure and cried together in the handful of draws we had that felt like defeats. I appreciate you with all my heart.
It is unfortunate that we are going separate ways in the 2025 season, but you will always have a special place in my heart now and in the future.
Continue to support the team even more than the way you did in the previous season and motivate the boys to victory week in and week out.
Former Simba Bhora coach Tonderai Ndiraya was unveiled as the new Scottland head coach on Monday, January 6.
In preparation for his new role, Scottland sponsored Ndiraya’s three-week trip to Turkey as part of an exchange program with Kocaelispor, a First Division club in the Turkish Football Federation second tier.
Ndiraya returned from Turkey over the weekend, just in time for his unveiling.
More: Pindula News