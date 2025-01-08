Genesis Mangombe Departs Scottland With Heartfelt Message

In his farewell message on Tuesday, Mangombe said the club’s fans will always hold a special place in his heart. He wrote:

To the 12th men of Scottland Football Club, thank you so much for the unconditional support you gave me during my tenure at the club in the 2024 season as the head coach.

You sacrificed a lot of your time, energy and resources to attend every match of the club, singing in loud voices which was the best motivation for the team to win the 2024 Northern Region championship into the topflight league.

You welcomed me with open arms since day one, we celebrated together all the wins we had during my tenure and cried together in the handful of draws we had that felt like defeats. I appreciate you with all my heart.

It is unfortunate that we are going separate ways in the 2025 season, but you will always have a special place in my heart now and in the future.

Continue to support the team even more than the way you did in the previous season and motivate the boys to victory week in and week out.