Mbare Market Rebuild: Vendors Call For Protection Against Space Barons

As the year begins, we welcome the temporary structure that is being created in Mbare in response to the fire that destroyed stuff and the operating space, but within the same context, we are calling on authorities to ensure that space barons do not take advantage of the reopening of this market. We want people who were affected to benefit from this temporary market that was constructed. We need transparency and accountability and informal economy associations should be involved in the allocation of these spaces. It must be transparent because we've already started seeing signs of some space barons in Mbare trying to take advantage of this process and continue to do the dirty work that they've been doing over the years.

Zimbabwe Chamber of Informal Economy secretary-general Wisbon Malaya said:

Amid the crisis, there is a lot of desperation taking place among the traders at the Mbare Musika market. And we are now hearing rumours that there is now a new image of space barons. We are requesting the city fathers and all the law enforcement agents to ensure this issue is taken care of. We request the city fathers and all the law enforcement agents to make sure the law takes its course so that we do not give room to these barons trying to evade Mbare Musika because of the crisis.

Space barons are individuals or groups who illegally allocate and control trading spaces in markets and urban areas.

These barons exploit traders by charging them fees for the use of these spaces, creating an environment rife with chaos and unfair practices.

They often interfere with the allocation of vending spots, favouring certain individuals or groups and sometimes leveraging political connections to maintain their grip on power.

Reports suggest that the space barons operating in Mbare Musika are affiliated with the ZANU PF party.

