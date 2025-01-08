Walter Magaya Launches "Miracle" Card He Claims Heals And Delivers

Respect is found in sacrifice, if one comes all the way from Bulawayo to attend a service to get a card, that sacrifice I tell you will get the anointing to work.

If one meditates and takes their time, it will work.

If one takes out money and says this is my seed towards this anointing that anointing will work because you will honour it, and you will respect where your money is.

In the same video, Magaya said the cards he launched are already en route to South Africa, Botswana, and other Western countries based on orders. He said:

As we speak right now some of the cards are in an aeroplane to Australia, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban, and Botswana because on Sunday when I make a massive prayer you shall hold your card and pray with me.

Magaya’s career as a church pastor has been marked by numerous controversies.

One instance involved him taking prayer notes from his congregants to Israel, where he was photographed carrying two satchels filled with the prayers.

Magaya allegedly took these satchels to the River Jordan, the site of Jesus Christ’s baptism, and later shared images of himself stuffing letters written by his congregants into a hole in the wall of an old building.

In another instance, Magaya launched a lipstick which he claimed would enhance “certain particulars” in the bodies of those who used it, especially those with low blood sugar levels.

However, in 2019, Magaya faced a backlash and was fined US$700 for claiming to have found a cure for HIV and AIDS.

He presented a plant-based drug called AGUMA as the cure, which was quickly dismissed by the government, leading to his arrest and a forced apology to Zimbabweans.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment