7-Year-Old Matusadonha Game Park Survivor To Be Temporarily Relocated For Recovery

The mental health team has visited the boy down in the Zambezi Valley, and begun their assessments. It has become clear that his disappearance and harrowing ordeal & encounter with big game animals in Matusadona game park, deep in the Zambezi Valley has deeply affected not only him but also his family.

As part of their recommendations, the team has decided to temporarily move Tinotenda and his mother away from their home for a few days to provide them with a safer & calmer environment to prevent people from disturbing the recovery process.

Additionally, the mental health team will return and be stationed in the community for not less than seven days to continue providing support and monitoring the boy’s & family’s progress.

With schools reopening soon, they will also engage the school authorities to ensure that when Tinotenda comes back to school, no interviews or discussions take place that might retraumatize him.

The mental health team still strongly advises against conducting any interviews at this stage as it may trigger emotional distress for Tinotenda.