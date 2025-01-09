Biden Administration Allocates Millions For Promoting Homosexuality In Zimbabwe

9 minutes ago Thu, 09 Jan 2025 09:49:47 GMT

A top United States of America House Republican, Brian Mast, is concerned about the Biden administration’s spending on international programmes that he believes are irrelevant to national security, including LGBT initiatives in Zimbabwe.

LGBT stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender. It’s an acronym used to describe a community of people who identify as having diverse sexual orientations and gender identities.

As reported by the National Review, Mast, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and USAID administrator Samantha Power criticizing these spending proposals.

