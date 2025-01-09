Biden Administration Allocates Millions For Promoting Homosexuality In Zimbabwe
A top United States of America House Republican, Brian Mast, is concerned about the Biden administration’s spending on international programmes that he believes are irrelevant to national security, including LGBT initiatives in Zimbabwe.
LGBT stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender. It’s an acronym used to describe a community of people who identify as having diverse sexual orientations and gender identities.
As reported by the National Review, Mast, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and USAID administrator Samantha Power criticizing these spending proposals.
The Biden administration’s proposals include efforts to fight climate change in the Middle East and promote LGBT awareness in Zimbabwe. Wrote Mast:
In recent weeks, my office has been made aware of hundreds of millions of dollars of proposed obligations for initiatives that offer no clear national security benefit to the U.S. or its allies.
The American people sent a clear message in November that they will no longer tolerate uncontrolled spending on programs that are incompatible with the United States’ interests abroad.
As their representative, I cannot, in good faith, allow you to spend millions of dollars to combat climate change in the war-torn Middle East or fund LGBTQI awareness in Zimbabwe – both of which are among your recent proposals.
In Zimbabwe, homosexuality is illegal, same-sex marriage is constitutionally prohibited, and the government has a long-standing history of opposing LGBT rights.
Nevertheless, advocacy groups such as the Gays and Lesbians Association of Zimbabwe (GALZ) are promoting LGBT rights and raising awareness about these issues within the country.
