Three Killed, Three Injured In Landmine Blast In Binga

6 minutes ago Thu, 09 Jan 2025 11:14:17 GMT

Three people died and three others were injured when a Binga Rural District Council vehicle struck a landmine in the Sebungwe area along the Zambezi River. The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday around 5 PM, as reported by the Chronicle.

The vehicle had departed from Binga Centre with three council employees on board, heading to work in Sebungwe.

On their return journey, the driver opted for an alternative route due to impassable muddy conditions on the main road.

