Three Killed, Three Injured In Landmine Blast In Binga
Three people died and three others were injured when a Binga Rural District Council vehicle struck a landmine in the Sebungwe area along the Zambezi River. The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday around 5 PM, as reported by the Chronicle.
The vehicle had departed from Binga Centre with three council employees on board, heading to work in Sebungwe.
On their return journey, the driver opted for an alternative route due to impassable muddy conditions on the main road.
It was along this detour that the vehicle hit a landmine, resulting in the fatal incident.
The victims included passengers who had requested a lift to Binga. One person died instantly, while two others succumbed to their injuries en route to the hospital.
The landmine is suspected to have been planted during the war for independence in the 1970s.
During Zimbabwe’s war of independence, the Rhodesian military laid an estimated 3 million anti-personnel mines between 1974 and 1979, primarily along the country’s borders with Mozambique and Zambia to deter liberation fighters from entering the country.
Efforts to clear these mines are ongoing, with organizations such as the Zimbabwe Mine Action Centre (ZIMAC), HALO Trust, Mines Advisory Group, Norwegian People’s Aid, and APOPO working towards making the country mine-free by 2025.
More: Pindula News