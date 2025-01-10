CNRG Blames Mining Chemicals For Lake Chivero And Mid-Zambezi Wildlife Deaths

Preliminary findings suggest that the hippos succumbed to malnutrition due to severe drought, as they were found to have travelled up to 10 kilometres from their usual habitat in search of food.

However, in a statement issued on Thursday, CNRG indicated that the deaths occurring during the rainy season suggest the animals drank water contaminated by toxic chemicals used in mining. Reads the statement:

The Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) is deeply concerned about the recent deaths of 19 hippos in the Sapi Safari Area and Chirundu, located along the Zambezi Valley.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) issued on January 7th, these tragic deaths occurred over the past three months.

This follows closely on the heels of another environmental disaster at Lake Chivero, where both wildlife and aquatic life have been decimated due to severe pollution.

The sudden and significant loss of these hippos highlights potential underlying environmental issues, such as habitat degradation, water pollution, or the detrimental effects of human activities in the area.

This incident underscores the urgent need for stronger wildlife conservation efforts and stricter enforcement of environmental regulations to safeguard Zimbabwe’s rich biodiversity.

In a broader context, CNRG is alarmed by the rapid growth of large-scale open-cast mining operations across Zimbabwe in the past five years, particularly those led by Chinese nationals collaborating with the country’s political elites.

These mining operations, which often completely disregard the rule of law, have raised serious concerns about their impact on local communities, the environment, and biodiversity.

A particularly controversial practice these operations employ is heap leaching, commonly used in gold recovery. This process involves treating gold ore with a dilute alkaline sodium cyanide solution.

While cost-effective for large-scale mining, heap leaching poses significant environmental and health risks.

The toxic chemicals used in the process can easily contaminate water sources and soil, leading to long-term ecological damage and harm to local populations.

It is no coincidence that the deaths of white rhinoceros and fish at Lake Chivero and the hippos in the Zambezi Valley occur during the rainy season.

The rains wash the poorly disposed cyanide into surface runoff, contaminating rivers and dams. The threat to humans is extremely high.

The expansion of destructive mining activities reflects deteriorating governance standards within Zimbabwe’s resource sector, often prioritizing short-term economic gains over environmental sustainability and the well-being of local communities.

This growing disregard for environmental laws is alarming, especially when coupled with the lack of meaningful oversight from the relevant authorities.

One of the most concerning examples of this is the case of Sino Africa Huijin, a Chinese mining syndicate operating at Premier Estate in Old Mutare.

In 2023, CNRG petitioned Parliament regarding the pollution of the Mutare River—a vital tributary of the Odzi River- caused by heap leaching techniques at this site.

Despite extensive oral evidence hearings involving CNRG, the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), and the Ministry of Mines, which were concluded in May 2024, Parliament has yet to take any action.

The lack of a site visit to Premier Estate and the failure to address the petition has led to increasing frustration among local communities, environmental groups, and concerned citizens.

This ongoing inaction by Parliament is not only undermining public trust in governmental institutions, but it also signals a worrying indifference to the environmental and social consequences of unchecked mining activities.