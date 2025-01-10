GMB Sets Pre-Planting Prices For 2024/25 Summer Season

6 minutes ago Fri, 10 Jan 2025 08:04:45 GMT

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has announced pre-planting prices for the 2024/25 summer season.

Maize and traditional grains will be priced at US$335.14 per metric tonne, while soya beans will fetch US$619.31 per metric tonne, and sunflower US$712.20 per metric tonne.

This announcement, made by GMB chief executive officer Edson Badarai, represents a decrease from the June 2024 prices of US$390 per tonne for maize and traditional grains, and US$713 per tonne for sunflower.

