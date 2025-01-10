GMB Sets Pre-Planting Prices For 2024/25 Summer Season
The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has announced pre-planting prices for the 2024/25 summer season.
Maize and traditional grains will be priced at US$335.14 per metric tonne, while soya beans will fetch US$619.31 per metric tonne, and sunflower US$712.20 per metric tonne.
This announcement, made by GMB chief executive officer Edson Badarai, represents a decrease from the June 2024 prices of US$390 per tonne for maize and traditional grains, and US$713 per tonne for sunflower.
The soya bean price also shows a slight decrease from the previous US$620 per tonne.
GMB has a history of delayed payments to farmers, undermining their financial stability and hindering their ability to plan for future planting seasons.
This issue was starkly illustrated during the 2022/23 winter wheat season when millions of dollars in payments were outstanding, leading to a standoff between the GMB and affected farmers.
The delays were attributed to a vetting process designed to prevent side-marketing, but this measure caused considerable frustration and hardship among farmers.
More: Pindula News