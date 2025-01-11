Tropical Cyclone Dikeledi's Path And Impact

8 minutes ago Sat, 11 Jan 2025 11:19:03 GMT

Tropical Cyclone Dikeledi is tracking westward toward northern Madagascar as of January 11. By midday, its centre was located approximately 817 km (508 miles) north-northeast of Antananarivo, Madagascar.

According to Crisis24, forecast models indicate the system will make landfall near the border of Diana and Sava regions, Madagascar, in the coming hours before passing over the northern tip of the country.

The storm Dikeledi is then forecast to weaken into a severe tropical storm as it tracks west-southwestward into the Mozambique Channel late January 11.

