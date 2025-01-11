Tropical Cyclone Dikeledi's Path And Impact
Tropical Cyclone Dikeledi is tracking westward toward northern Madagascar as of January 11. By midday, its centre was located approximately 817 km (508 miles) north-northeast of Antananarivo, Madagascar.
According to Crisis24, forecast models indicate the system will make landfall near the border of Diana and Sava regions, Madagascar, in the coming hours before passing over the northern tip of the country.
The storm Dikeledi is then forecast to weaken into a severe tropical storm as it tracks west-southwestward into the Mozambique Channel late January 11.
The tropical system is forecast to remain a severe tropical storm as it turns to track southwestwards and passes south of Mayotte on January 12.
It is then expected to strengthen back into a tropical cyclone as it turns to track southwards over the Mozambique Channel between eastern Mozambique and western Madagascar on January 13-14.
The system is then expected to weaken back into a severe tropical storm as it turns to track southeastward and passes close to southwestern Madagascar January 15-16.
However, some uncertainty remains in the track and intensity forecast, and changes may occur in the coming hours and days.
Potential Impacts:
- Flooding, river flooding, and landslides in northern Madagascar.
- Strong winds up to 130 kph (81 mph) and rainfall over 10 cm (4 inches).
- Coastal flooding is possible due to swells over 8 meters (26 feet).
- Advisories for maritime users to avoid the sea.
- Possible localized business, transport, and utility disruptions.
- Increased risk of insect- and waterborne diseases like dengue fever, cholera, and malaria.
More: Pindula News