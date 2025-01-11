Victoria Falls Residents Threaten Legal Action Over Town Clerk Reinstatement

However, on December 6, Garwe intervened, arguing that the council’s resolution was “not in the interest of the inhabitants of the council area concerned” and “not in line with Section 139 (4) of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 20:15).” He then instructed the mayor to reinstate Dube.

Hwange and Victoria Falls residents’ associations, represented by Dube, Mguni, and Dube legal practitioners, have responded strongly to Garwe’s actions, saying it was he who was not acting in the residents’ interest. Their letter reads in part:

Our clients are concerned that the contents of the honourable minister’s letter purport to represent the interest of the inhabitants of the City of Victoria Falls, whom he has not consulted. The honourable minister is advised that the suspension of the town clerk complies with 139 (4) of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 20:15) regarding the inquiry into the allegations of the suspended town clerk.

The residents warned that failure by Garwe to withdraw his directive would leave them with no choice but to approach the High Court.

The residents’ associations also criticized Garwe for allegedly compromising the government’s efforts to combat corruption. They wrote:

There is, with respect, no legal basis for councillors to rescind a lawful resolution meant to combat corruption in local authorities. The honourable minister’s directive has adverse effects on fighting corruption. The directive is meant to lift the town clerk’s suspension without him answering the allegations against him. It is not government policy that those accused of corruption can be let off the hook without being investigated or brought to book.

Following Garwe’s directive to the mayor, the town clerk was reinstated on January 6 after the councillors reversed their decision to suspend him.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment