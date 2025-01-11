Zimbabwe Safe From Severe Tropical Storm Dikedeli

After crossing northern Madagascar, the storm is projected to re-emerge on the western side in the Mozambique Channel, where it is expected to lose some of its intensity.

Meanwhile, the MSD has predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Matabeleland North, Mashonaland West, and Manicaland provinces. However, these weather events are not related to Dikedeli.

Here is the advisory issued by the MSD regarding Severe Tropical Storm Dikedeli:

Most of the Tropical Cyclones that affect Zimbabwe emanate from the Southwest Indian Ocean (SWIO), the ocean close to the islands of Mauritius, and La Reunion spread into Madagascar and Mozambique.

This Tropical Cyclone Season, which usually begins towards December, started earlier than usual (in October 2024).

To date, there have been two Tropical Cyclones: Ancha, named by Comoros Islands, and Bheki, named by Eswatini, and Chido, named by Zimbabwe representing the letters of the alphabet A, B, and C.

However, as noted, tropical cyclones Ancha and Bheki did not reach Mozambique or Zimbabwe, while tropical cyclone Chido reached Mozambique but failed to reach Zimbabwe.

The fourth cyclone system has just reached the Severe Tropical Storm stage (weaker than a tropical cyclone) as of today Friday 10 January 2025.

It was awarded the fourth name on the list of names for this season, Dikedeli (for the letter D, fourth in the alphabet).

The name was supplied years ago by South Africa. Based on the current trajectory/path (shown in the Figure to the left) DIKELEDI is forecast to make landfall just north of the area of Vohemar town, Antsiranana province, far northeastern Madagascar on 11 January in the mid-afternoon (UTC), with maximum sustained winds up to 179 km/h (tropical cyclone).

After passing over the lands of northern Madagascar, the system should re-emerge on the western side in the Mozambique Channel, having lost some of its intensity.

Considering the current trajectory, the impacts on Mozambique—if any—will likely only be assessed after it enters the Mozambique Channel, specifically after Sunday, January 12, 2025.

The Meteorological Services Department will continue to monitor and keep the nation informed about its strength and path.