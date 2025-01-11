ZRP Cracks Down On Mushikashika, Pirate Taxis And Road Lawlessness

Commissioner Nyathi encouraged all drivers to follow traffic rules and cooperate with police officers to maintain a smooth and safe driving experience.

He also warned that anyone attempting to bribe police officers would face stern action. Reads the statement:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police notes and appreciates the varied comments on social media by the public and interested groups on the operation, “No to Mushikashika, Pirate Taxis and Lawlessness on the Roads”.

In this regard, the Police implores all motorists to be law-abiding citizens by exhibiting good driving conduct on the roads.

The current operation will target everybody who is posing as a danger to other innocent motorists by causing congestion, picking and dropping passengers at undesignated points, creating imaginary lanes, driving against the flow of traffic (one-way) and those operating as Public Service Vehicles but they do not have relevant permits, route authority and vehicle fitness.

The Police is aware that some kombi operators and crew have removed red plates and are now operating with yellow plates while playing hide and seek with law enforcement officers.

The Police will therefore arrest anyone engaged in reckless driving conduct irrespective of the fact that one is driving a company vehicle, family vehicle or Public Service Vehicle. The law is the law. Let us all comply for the effective maintenance of law and order in the country and road safety.

In the same vein, those motorists who will try to bribe Zimbabwe Republic Police members will face stern action.

Transporters or public service vehicle operators should ensure that their drivers follow the law and are exemplary on the roads.

All in all, no one will be arrested or inconvenienced by the Police as long as one is driving properly and following the country’s road rules and regulations.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that all Zimbabweans should cooperate with Police officers deployed for this operation in order to promote road safety for all.