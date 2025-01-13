Beitbridge Municipality To Sell Water To South Africa

He explained that, a few years ago, Beitbridge supplied water to the South African border post, a profitable arrangement that was discontinued once the border post became self-sufficient. Added Ramakgapola:

But they lost three pumps washed away by the Limpopo (river) and their situation is desperate and we can bail them out as well as make some revenue for us. The meeting held by the Beitbridge Municipality last Thursday sought ways to convince residents to settle bills amounting to around 43% of the US$80 million owed.

Residents, who face erratic water supplies for at least three days each week, are reluctant to settle bills that constitute approximately 43% of the US$80 million owed to the local authority.

According to NewsDay, a 20-litre container of water is sold for R2, while R100 can buy a household 1,000 litres of what has become a precious commodity in Beitbridge.

