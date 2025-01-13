Dynamos Begin Rebuild After Player Exodus

Meanwhile, Namibian forward Sadney Urikhob, midfielder Emmanuel Ziocha, and twins Kelvin and Elvis Moyo have moved on after choosing not to renew their contracts.

Ziocha and fellow midfielder Donald Mudadi have since joined champions Simba Bhora, while the Moyo siblings and Urikhob have signed with newly promoted side Scottland.

Joel Lupahla, who served as assistant coach last season, has been appointed as the head coach of Simba Bhora.

The Dynamos executive committee met last week to begin preparations for the upcoming season, during which the club will compete both domestically and in the CAF Confederation Cup.

In an interview with Zimpapers Sports after the meeting, Dynamos spokesperson David Chikomo said:

I think you have seen the names (of the players who are leaving); we’ve posted names so far. We have guys who have left the club, like Donald Mudadi and Sadney Urikhob. We just couldn’t renew their contracts because they had considered going somewhere else at the expiration of their contracts. But for those who have contracts, by the end of tomorrow, we’ll tell you who is going and who is staying. We are definitely looking forward to the Confed Cup, and remember, we would like to correct all the mistakes that we made in the previous Confed Cup campaign. So, yeah, we are preparing. We are assembling a team, considering that we are going to go back and represent Zimbabwe in the African safari.

DeMbare has been grappling with financial instability, resulting in unpaid salaries, bonuses, and sign-on fees, which has led to growing frustration among players and prompted several to depart.

Many player contracts expired at the end of December 2024, and the club has yet to offer new deals to several key individuals.

Additionally, attractive offers from other clubs have enticed players to leave, with several heading to Simba Bhora and Scottland FC.

