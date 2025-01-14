103-Year-Old Grandmother Killed By Lightning While Handling Spoons In Marange

6 minutes ago Tue, 14 Jan 2025 14:20:58 GMT

A 103-year-old grandmother, Mrs Loice Madzirerusa of Batsira Village, Marange, was tragically struck and killed by a lightning bolt while handling metal kitchen utensils in her kitchen hut during a thunderstorm early this month.

Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, the acting spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Manicaland Province, confirmed the incident to The Manica Post.

He said Madzirerusa’s body was retrieved from the burning house by her relatives, who managed to prevent it from being severely charred. Said Chinyoka:

