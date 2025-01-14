103-Year-Old Grandmother Killed By Lightning While Handling Spoons In Marange
A 103-year-old grandmother, Mrs Loice Madzirerusa of Batsira Village, Marange, was tragically struck and killed by a lightning bolt while handling metal kitchen utensils in her kitchen hut during a thunderstorm early this month.
Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, the acting spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Manicaland Province, confirmed the incident to The Manica Post.
He said Madzirerusa’s body was retrieved from the burning house by her relatives, who managed to prevent it from being severely charred. Said Chinyoka:
On January 2, 2025, the deceased was weeding in her yard when a rainstorm began. She sought shelter in her kitchen hut and started arranging kitchen utensils, including metal cups and plates that were scattered around the room.
Tragically, a lightning bolt struck the hut’s roof, causing a fire. Mrs Winnie Ndoro (70), discovered the blaze and noticed that the deceased had fallen.
Mrs Ndoro and Ms Lynette Jera dragged the deceased to the main house. Ms Jera alerted other villagers, but upon gathering, they found that Mrs Madzirerusa had passed away.
Mrs Ndoro informed the police by phone, and police officers attended the scene. The body was taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for post-mortem.
Chinyoka urged the public to prioritise safety during the rainy season, as rainstorms can produce deadly lightning and cause sudden, unexpected flooding, which can sweep away both people and vehicles. He said:
People are encouraged to erect lightning conductors, avoid being in contact with metal objects, not to be in open spaces when it is raining.
We are urging members of the public to follow and adhere to these and other precautionary and safety measures as advised by experts.
More: Pindula News