Biti Warns Of Economic Chaos In 2025

Biti warned that Zimbabwe could face a total collapse in aggregate demand as businesses grapple with crippling debt charges and limited access to affordable capital.

To prevent further economic decline, Biti said that must be cheap money in the market to provide businesses with the funding necessary for survival.

He also criticized the export surrender requirement, calling it an unnecessary burden that restricts access to foreign currency.

Under the current system, exporters are required to surrender 25% of their proceeds in exchange for local currency at the prevailing interbank exchange rate.

Biti further called for the removal of money transfer fees, arguing that they stifle economic activity and increase the cost of doing business.

The former Finance Minister also expressed concern over the political uncertainty surrounding the potential extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms, which are set to end in 2028.

He warned that such political instability could further exacerbate the country’s economic challenges. Biti said:

The uncertainty created by Mnangagwa’s third-term ambitions and the removal of key officials is discouraging investment and deepening the crisis. Such moves create suspicion and erode trust in governance.

Biti said the political climate is prompting businesses to relocate to South Africa and other neighbouring countries, while investors remain cautious and reluctant to commit.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment