Botswana-Bound Bus Ploughs Into Herd Of Cattle, 18 Killed On The Spot

13 minutes ago Wed, 15 Jan 2025 09:41:54 GMT

A Botswana-bound bus collided with a herd of 21 cattle along the Bulawayo-Plumtree highway, 10 km from Plumtree town on Monday night.

The accident resulted in the deaths of 18 cattle on the spot, while the remaining three were reportedly purchased by local butchery owners in Plumtree.

The Chronicle reported that some cattle had ear tags labelled “A S Khumalo Summerton,” and others belonged to Mr Maphosa of Solwezi Village in Mangwe District, Matabeleland South Province.

