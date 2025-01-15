Botswana-Bound Bus Ploughs Into Herd Of Cattle, 18 Killed On The Spot
A Botswana-bound bus collided with a herd of 21 cattle along the Bulawayo-Plumtree highway, 10 km from Plumtree town on Monday night.
The accident resulted in the deaths of 18 cattle on the spot, while the remaining three were reportedly purchased by local butchery owners in Plumtree.
The Chronicle reported that some cattle had ear tags labelled “A S Khumalo Summerton,” and others belonged to Mr Maphosa of Solwezi Village in Mangwe District, Matabeleland South Province.
Assistant Inspector Stanford Mguni, acting spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Matabeleland South Province, said he had not yet received a report on the incident.
Accidents involving stray livestock are common in Zimbabwe, often resulting in injuries or fatalities for drivers and passengers.
In a notable incident, Apostle Charles Chiriseri, founder of His Presence Ministries International, tragically died on September 16, 2016, when his vehicle collided with a donkey on the Harare-Bulawayo Road in Mbembesi.
Another incident on December 19, 2024, involved a stray donkey causing a head-on collision between an Irizar Mtethi bus and a Toyota Fortuner on the Bulawayo-Beitbridge highway, leading to the deaths of two people and injuries to one person.
The bus hit the donkey, veered off the road, and collided with the Toyota Fortuner.
More: Pindula News