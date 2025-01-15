Certification Of Water Tank Stands Now Mandatory In Rusape, Residents To Pay US$20
The Rusape Town Council has introduced a new policy to regulate the installation of water tank stands within its jurisdiction, citing concerns over the growing number of substandard structures that pose risks to residents, infrastructure, and the community.
In a statement released on Monday, the local authority said all water storage tanks with a capacity of 5000 litres or more must be certified, regardless of the height of the stand.
Tanks with a capacity of 1000 litres or more must be certified if the stand is two meters or more above ground level.
Property owners with existing tank stands have been advised to have their structures certified by a qualified structural engineer by 31 May 2025 to ensure compliance with the new policy.
Residents are required to submit a certification of their tank stands to the local authority and are encouraged to engage qualified structural engineers to inspect and certify their installations.
The council warned that non-compliance with the resolution may result in penalties or other enforcement actions.
In response to ongoing water shortages and power cuts, many urban dwellers across Zimbabwe have turned to alternative water sources, such as drilling boreholes, and are relying on solar energy due to frequent electricity outages.
Local councils have struggled to provide safe drinking water, while the power utility, ZESA, has been unable to deliver reliable electricity, leaving businesses and homes without power for up to 18 hours a day.
More: Pindula News