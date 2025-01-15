Certification Of Water Tank Stands Now Mandatory In Rusape, Residents To Pay US$20

6 minutes ago Wed, 15 Jan 2025 13:00:50 GMT

The Rusape Town Council has introduced a new policy to regulate the installation of water tank stands within its jurisdiction, citing concerns over the growing number of substandard structures that pose risks to residents, infrastructure, and the community.

In a statement released on Monday, the local authority said all water storage tanks with a capacity of 5000 litres or more must be certified, regardless of the height of the stand.

Tanks with a capacity of 1000 litres or more must be certified if the stand is two meters or more above ground level.

