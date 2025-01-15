Pindula|Search Pindula
Zhongtong Denies Claims Of Suspension Of Operations In Zimbabwe

5 minutes agoWed, 15 Jan 2025 13:33:45 GMT
Zhongtong Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd has distanced itself from claims that it suspended its operations in Zimbabwe as of January 14, 2025.

In a statement issued this Wednesday by the company’s legal representatives, MLP Attorneys, the allegations were described as completely unfounded and false.

The Chinese bus manufacturer reaffirmed that it remains fully operational and committed to delivering high-quality services to its clients. The statement read in part:

We urge our clients, concerned stakeholders and partners to distance themselves from and not rely on these bogus claims.

Zhongtong and Yutong, both prominent Chinese bus manufacturers, have had a significant presence in Zimbabwe’s public transport sector, supplying a substantial portion of the country’s long-distance buses, including many school buses.

The recent claims that Zhongtong had suspended its operations in Zimbabwe sparked concern among the public, given the widespread reliance on these buses for affordable and reliable transportation, both for short and long distances.

