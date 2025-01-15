Zhongtong Denies Claims Of Suspension Of Operations In Zimbabwe

5 minutes ago Wed, 15 Jan 2025 13:33:45 GMT

Zhongtong Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd has distanced itself from claims that it suspended its operations in Zimbabwe as of January 14, 2025.

In a statement issued this Wednesday by the company’s legal representatives, MLP Attorneys, the allegations were described as completely unfounded and false.

The Chinese bus manufacturer reaffirmed that it remains fully operational and committed to delivering high-quality services to its clients. The statement read in part:

Feedback