Families Desperately Search For Two Missing People In Kariba

6 minutes ago Thu, 16 Jan 2025 12:33:50 GMT

Two people from Kariba town, a man and a woman, have been missing since the end of last year, and their families are still searching for them as of January 16, 2025.

According to Mutsa Murombedzi, a CCC Member of Parliament (MP) representing Mashonaland West Province, a man known by the name Mativiri or Hambalala has not been seen since December 31st, 2024.

It is alleged that Mativiri went spearfishing in the Zambezi River, Kariba, and has not been seen since. Only his clothes have been recovered near the riverbank, along with his phone, which no longer had power, leading authorities to suspect that he may have gone into the water.

