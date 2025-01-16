Families Desperately Search For Two Missing People In Kariba
Two people from Kariba town, a man and a woman, have been missing since the end of last year, and their families are still searching for them as of January 16, 2025.
According to Mutsa Murombedzi, a CCC Member of Parliament (MP) representing Mashonaland West Province, a man known by the name Mativiri or Hambalala has not been seen since December 31st, 2024.
It is alleged that Mativiri went spearfishing in the Zambezi River, Kariba, and has not been seen since. Only his clothes have been recovered near the riverbank, along with his phone, which no longer had power, leading authorities to suspect that he may have gone into the water.
The other missing person, a woman called Sabina Shereni, was last seen on December 28th, 2024, heading to the Kariba General Hospital, but she never arrived at her destination.
Searches for the missing persons are ongoing in and around the Kariba area, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the nearest police station.
More: Pindula News