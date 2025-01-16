Harare Council Official Poisoned And Threatened With Death For Exposing Corruption

The City of Harare is a toxic environment. I was poisoned twice and it’s on record. I was chased away at a Chinhoyi workshop with a gun to deter me from exposing corruption in any way.

When asked by Justice Maphios Cheda, the chairman of the Commission, about the reason for his poisoning, Matengarufu responded:

I was demoted after Marara’s return from allegations of corruption. I was acting in his place during his absence due to corruption charges. After (Matthew) Marara returned, I was demoted, and that’s when the fight began.

He said Marara created a fictitious position within the council and allocated himself a substantial sum of money, sparking controversy. Said Matengarufu:

There are matters within the council you should never tamper with if you want to live. (These are) land, appointments, water, procurement.

Matengarufu’s testimony appears to support speculation that one of the key council officials, who had threatened in a letter to the Local Government Ministry to expose rampant corruption at the local authority, was killed by the cartel.

The official, Funny Machipisa, who served as District Administration Manager, died under mysterious circumstances last year. His family believes his death was the result of foul play.

Before his death, Machipisa had voiced concerns about being pushed out of his position to silence him. In a letter dated July 9, 2024, he revealed that he was being targeted for opposing the councillors’ push to allocate residential stands in affluent areas rather than their respective wards.

Machipisa had warned that their plan to remove him was designed to prevent him from testifying before the ongoing Commission of Inquiry.

